Row Jomah at Dunedin Brewery — June 4 & 5

musicfestnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearwater’s Row Jomah played a two-night stand at their home base — Dunedin Brewery — June 4 & 5. Funk Eye Media’s Chuck Smalling and Nikki Smalling were on hand to capture all the action June 4. Row Jomah are: Joe Roma, acoustic guitar, vocals; Mel Walsh, guitar; Austin Llewellyn,...

Cedarburg, WIOn Milwaukee

on/brewery spelunking

The tallest building in Downtown Cedarburg is the old grist mill, built in 1855. Today it is home to Rebellion Brewing, a craft brewery with one of the coolest patios around.
Drinksmusicfestnews.com

Guavatron: Two Nights in a Beer Brewery

Florida’s jamtronic kings Guavatron rolled into Dunedin Brewery for a two-night stand June 25 & 26, much to the delight of packed houses both nights. After a superb run of shows in the West Palm Beach/Boca Raton area, at Fool’s Engagement and Orange Blossom Jamboree, and at a show with Brock Butler of Perpetual Groove, the quartet came ready to throw down, and they did precisely that.
Rollinsville, COthemtnear.com

Beer-loving duo opens Rollinsville brewery

Zach Delashmit and Melissa Nicholson have loved locally brewed beer since they were legally allowed to drink. For them, there’s a certain charm about meticulously crafted brews from nano breweries and micro breweries, especially compared to the widely available factory-made brands. They’ve even traveled to Belgium to try local brews available only outside the United States.
Restaurantsdesiretoinspire.net

Sunday at a craft brewery

Looking forward to the end of pandemic life, when walking into a craft brewery to have a beer and hang out is a normal, acceptable activity. (Nothing is normal yet here in Ontario. I am 2 months overdue for a hair cut/colour as they can’t open yet, I have to wait 20 minutes in a line with one person ahead of us at an appliance store today to go buy a new stove because ours is dying a slow death, which was next to Ikea and I swear there were 200 people in line there, it’s raining all weekend so all of the restaurants are screwed and can only offer takeout since the are only allowed to have people on patios). Ten20 Craft Brewery was a massive renovation of what once was a concrete box and huge refrigeration coolers, formerly a 28,000 square foot meat processing facility known as Dryden Provisions. We used nature and the history of Kentucky as inspiration – colors of the natural landscape on the walls and in the textiles, charcoal wallpaper with natural grasses, stone and granite countertops, an oxidized metal bar front, exposed concrete walls and floors and last but certainly not least, quilt pattern inspired handcrafted tile work on the taproom columns. Velvet mid century chairs, channeled leather barstools, a variety and mix of time periods created a space that felt more collected and home-like. We used vintage rugs for warmth and pattern, velvet curtains to separate the space from room to room and a lime-washed wall with sculptured like dried barley and letters spelling out their ethos for everyone to see. Designed by Jaclyn Journey and Amanda Jacobs of Journey + Jacobs Design Studio. (Photos: Lang Thomas Studios)
Laramie, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Brewfest To Host Nearly 40 Breweries

We've all been waiting a year for the return of Laramie Brewfest, giving us an opportunity to help out Laramie Main Street and enjoy tons of different craft beers from across the country. One of my favorite things to do when a craft beer festival is on the horizon is to check out the breweries that are going to attend. I love trying different beers, so that's something I judge the festival by, well before the festival happens.
Waterville, OHpointandshoreland.com

Buffalo Rock Brewery opens in Waterville

A new microbrewery company celebrated its grand opening on June 16. Buffalo Rock Brewing Company, 345 Anthony Wayne Trail, Waterville, is a joint venture of Troy and Tim Burns and Brian Wilson. The men started home brewing beer years ago and decided to turn their passion into an enterprise. The brewery, located in the former car wash just south of downtown Waterville, has been renovated with two…
musicfestnews.com

TAUK Announce Chaos Companion Tour for September-October

TAUK Announce Chaos Companion Tour for September-October. TAUK, fresh from their superb set at The Peach July 3, have listed dates for their Chaos Companion Tour, which will begin with two festival appearances, one at Resonance Music & Arts Festival and the other at Borderland Music Festival. Among the other dates will be a set at Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival with The Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Melvin Seals, and BIG Something.
Cedarburg, WIOn Milwaukee

Brewery spelunking: Cedarburg's Rebellion Brewing

Cedarburg is a town that was built on mills. In fact, the woolen mill that is now home to the Cedar Creek Winery was, for many years, the largest in the country, west of Philadelphia. The tallest building in Downtown Cedarburg is the old grist mill, built in 1855 to...
Columbus, OH614now.com

Columbus brewery to host massive beer and music festival

Whenever BrewDog throws a party, you really don’t want to miss out. While this fact made the cancellation of their Annual General Mayhem bash in 2020 difficult to swallow, it also ensures that 2021 will be even more of a blast. That’s right, AGM is coming back. Scheduled to be...
Food & Drinksmauinow.com

Peter Merriman and Koholā Brewery Introduce Newest Brew

In partnership with Koholā Brewery, Peter Merriman created a customized brew called “Pete’s Island Wheat” that will be exclusively offered at select Merriman’s Hawaiʻi and Handcrafted Restaurants. The newest offering is a customized beer brewed by Koholā Brewery in partnership with Peter Merriman, chef-owner of Merriman’s Hawaiʻi and one of...
Florida StateMain Line Media News

Delightfully different: Dunedin a distinctive stop in Florida

“Delightfully different” Dunedin (done-ee-din, located in Florida), the often-stated words used by Julie Ward Bujalski, the mayor, best sum up what it’s like to both stay and live in this distinctive locale. It truly is an “eden” you’ll want to visit. After more than a year of “lockdown,” it’s time to start exploring what our great country has to offer.
Daily Star

FULL-TIME OPENINGS Brewery Omm...

FULL-TIME OPENINGS Brewery Ommegang is an award winning brewery set in beautiful upstate New York. Committed to brewing both classic and innovative styles alike, the production team at Ommegang focuses on quality as they work to bring delicious beer to consumers in 46 states and internationally. We currently have the following openings Packaging Manager, Packaging Operator&Brewer. For more information or to apply go to: ommegang.com.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Dunedin Consort, Butt, Wigmore Hall review – bijou Bach

and their concert on Saturday night was greeting by a full house. In these Covid times, that meant an audience of just 200, but from the applause, they were clearly enthusiastic for John Butt’s programme, centred around two Bach favourites, the D minor Two-Violin Concerto and the cantata Ich habe genug. The ensemble is a period instrument orchestra who play one to a part. That is a controversial choice in Bach, as there is little evidence that he used such small groups himself. However, it suits the generous acoustic of the Wigmore Hall. Butt draws a warm round sound from his small group of strings, so any concerns about meagre tone are quickly dispelled.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Bruce Katz Band Southern Tour Begins Thursday July 8

Bruce Katz Band Southern Tour Begins Thursday July 8. Veteran keyboard master Bruce Katz and his band hit the road tomorrow for eight shows in the South from South Carolina and Alabama to Florida and Georgia. Most jam fans know keyboard wizard Bruce Katz from his playing with The Greg Allman Band, Les Brers, Butch Trucks and The Freight Train Band, and Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band. The Blues Hall of Famer has a much deeper resume and an excellent band currently on tour.
Restaurantsaudacy.com

#DrewsBrews - Lil Beaver Brewery in Bloomington

Today’s featured brewery is a short trip down I-55 to find incredible innovation and variety! In preparation for our visit with Jilly's 99-year-old Grandpa Roy, we'll be stopping at ... Lil Beaver Brewery in Bloomington!. From their signature "Big Hairy Beaver" 13% imperial stout to the Rhubarb Pie Hole release...
Restaurantssantaclaritamagazine.com

A Newhall Gem Unlike Anything Else – Brewery Draconum

Brewery Draconum is an independent, family-owned craft brewpub featuring 20 taps with predominantly house brews, a small rotation of regional guest beers, a variety of wine selections and a fresh, varied menu of upscale pub-style recipes. Many of these recipes are infused with their own house brews resulting in such unique flavors they have become community favorites – from appetizers like the exceptional Bavarian Pretzel with house made Beer-Cheese and the Beer-Battered Buffalo Cauliflower to entree staples such as the Saison Beer-Battered Fish ‘n’ Chips and the Porter infused Shepherd’s Pie! They fresh-grind their meats daily and offer desserts that are baked fresh on-site.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Tone Talk with Anne Buckle aka WILDWOOD

As a human, I’m Anne Buckle; as an artist, I’m WILDWOOD. The name WILDWOOD comes from an old Carter Family song, “The Wildwood Flower,” which was the first song I learned to play on guitar when I was about seven years old. I’m originally from Peachtree City, GA, but I moved to Nashville nine years ago to pursue a career as a songwriter, musician, and artist.
Florida Statemusicfestnews.com

Reggae Sensation Shaggy Brings the Boom(bastic) to Florida Jerk Festival

Reggae Sensation Shaggy Brings the Boom(bastic) to Florida Jerk Festival. One of the most anticipated Caribbean festivals of the summer, the 18th annual Florida Jerk Festival returned to the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach on Independence Day for the first time since 2019. Thousands of local, national, and international visitors descended upon South Florida and got exactly what everyone came for: an all-night affair filled with irie vibes and the very best in reggae, dancehall, and soca music. For the past 17 years, this festival had been held on Memorial Day; the pandemic brought on several changes to the highly attended festival, including a change to the date that pushed the festival a little deeper into summer, leading to a hot, shirt-soaking humid night. With the sounds of fireworks from nearby communities serving as a backdrop and heat ranging in the low 90s, the hot temperatures had many of the festival-goers arriving a little later in an effort to try to escape the extreme heat. With many anxiously awaiting the return of live in-person gatherings, the crowds at this year’s Florida Jerk Festival appeared to be the biggest in recent memory. The festival marked the return by being the first Caribbean music-themed festival in Florida this year. As the crowd settled in for a night of music, the smells of grilled jerk chicken permeated the air along with other traditional island favorite foods, including nearly everything jerk, even jerk flavored ice cream. The family-friendly festival kept the kids entertained in the kids zone while their parents danced the night away. The festival is much more that just music: it’s a gathering place for positive vibes that brought together a community to celebrate the rich island heritage that represents so much of South Florida.
magnetmagazine.com

Essential New Music: Mountain Movers’ “World What World”

Rock ‘n’ roll has a long history of being demanding. “Gimme some good times,” beseeched Lou Reed. “Gimme danger,” snarled Iggy. “Gimme some truth,” cried John Lennon. “I wanna be sedated,” proclaimed the Ramones. The eighth album by Mountain Movers begins by adding another voice to the chorus. “I wanna see the sun,” sings guitarist Daniel Greene, “gimme some pleasure.”
Morrison, COJamBase

Dark Star Orchestra Reunites With John Kadlecik At Red Rocks

Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra welcomed former guitarist John Kadlecik to guest on a song last night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Kadlecik replaced current DSO guitarist Jeff Mattson for “Cumberland Blues” during Monday’s first set at the iconic Morrison, Colorado venue. Dark Star Orchestra focused the elective setlist...

