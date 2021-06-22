Sagamore names 2021 Spring All-Conference Athletes

The Sagamore Athletic Conference announced their 2021 spring all-conference athletes late last week.

It was a strong spring overall for the county, with conference titles being won by the Lebanon girls track and field team, the Lebanon girls tennis team and the Western Boone boys golf team.

The following athletes from Boone County were recognized by the Sagamore Conference.

Baseball

The Lebanon baseball team won the conference title this spring, with Western Boone placing seventh.

For the Tigers, senior Garrett Harker and juniors Brayton Bowen and Logan Elsbury were named first-team all-conference.

Harker batted .533 on the year, scoring 36 runs and driving in 24. He had five home runs and 14 doubles. On the mound, he was 8-0 with an 0.67 ERA. He struck out 111 in 52.1 innings and allowed five earned runs.

Bowen hit .379 on the year, matching Harker with five home runs and also had six doubles. He scored 26 runs and drove in 30.

Elsbury had a 1.63 ERA, striking out 46 in 44 innings.

Lebanon’s Gavin Haines and Caleb Linton earned second-team all-conference recognition, as did Western Boone’s Tyler Brunty and Mitch Miller.

Softball

In softball, Western Boone placed third with a 9-5 record, with Lebanon placing sixth with a 5-9 record.

Earning first-team all-conference recognition were Western Boone’s Hannah Redlin and Emily Conyer, as well as Lebanon’s Josie Hollingsworth.

Redlin was a workhorse for the Stars in the circle. She had a 2.01 ERA, striking out 109 in nearly 133 innings. At the plate, she hit .388 with 30 runs scored and 28 RBIs, with five doubles, two triples and a home run.

Conyer led Western Boone in several offensive categories this year. She hit a team-best .438 with team highs in 35 runs scored and 46 hits.

Hollingsworth had eight home runs this spring, while batting a team-best .429. She also had 44 RBIs and scored 17 runs. She led the Tigers with 23 appearances in the circle, striking out 81 in just under 93 innings.

Earning second-team all-conference nods were Western Boone’s Gabby Lewis and Jozzy Lewis, as well as Lebanon’s Kylie Kadel and Lexi Puckett.

Tennis

Boone County dominated Sagamore Conference tennis this year.

Lebanon was the conference champion with a 6-0 record, with WeBo in second at 5-1.

Earning first-team all-conference honors were Lebanon’s Jessica Lehmkuhler, Ava Lehmkuhler, Molly Barber, Michelle Horvat and Irene Ransom. Western Boone were represented on the first-team by Lindsey Coffman, Katelyn Jahn and Marli Ransom.

Earning second-team all-conference honors were Lebanon’s Khushi Patel and Haley Pierce, as well as Western Boone’s Jaden Maize and Makaila Arnold.

Girls Track and Field

Lebanon won the Sagamore Conference title in girls track and field, setting a conference record with 190 points. WeBo was second with 100.

For the Tigers, Hallie Montgomery was first-team all-conference in the 100, 200 and long jump. Ashlyn Terrill was first-team all-conference in shot put and discus, with Summer Stogsdill earning first-team all-conference honors in the 400 and Abbi Coyle getting it in the 800. All three Lebanon relays earned first-team all-conference honors. The 4x100 team was Maggie Scott, Lexi Trepcos, Riley Jump and Hallie Montgomery. The 4x400 was Coyle, JaLeigha Howard, Trepcos and Stogsdill and the 4x800 was Stogsdill, Howard, Nadia Jones and Coyle.

For Western Boone, KaLeigh Steimel earned first-team honors in the 300-meter hurdles and Audrey Knoper earned first-team honors in the 3,200.

Earning second-team all-conference honors were Lebanon’s Nadia Jones (800) and Abbi Coyle (1,600). Western Boone’s Anaiha Baxter earned second-team honors in the 100 and 200. The 4x100 team of Steimel, Emma Williams, Lillie Cripe and Baxter earned second-team honors. Also being recognized was the WeBo 4x800 team of Sydney Haag, Sam Jones, Katheryn Rutherford and Knoper. Rutherford was second-team all-conference in the pole vault.

Boys Track and Field

Lebanon was fourth in boys track and field and Western Boone was eighth.

Lebanon’s Mason Crew earned second-team all-conference honors in the discus. Western Boone’s Connor Garrity was second-team in the 300-meter hurdles.

Boys Golf

Western Boone was the Sagamore Conference champion in boys golf with a score of 341. Lebanon was fourth with a 361.

Earning first-team all-conference honors for Western Boone were Luke Marsh (80), Tyler Dickerson (87), Levi LaGrange (87) and Noah Cox (87). Lebanon’s Toby Meyer (80) and Alex Emenhiser (83) earned first-team all-conference honors as well.

Lebanon’s Caleb Girdley was second-team all-conference.