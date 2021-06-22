Cancel
Nikki Cross Debuts Her New Super Hero Look On RAW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki Cross debuted her new super hero look during tonight’s WWE RAW. As noted, Cross reunited with Alexa Bliss to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier. For those who missed it, you can click here to see Bliss’ new entrance theme and graphics.

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
