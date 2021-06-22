Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Claudette … Heat Dangers & Injustice — Nexus News Briefs

By Nexus Media
CleanTechnica
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Claudette Restrengthens, Targets Outer Banks. Tropical Storm Claudette caused at least 13 deaths in the Southeast over the weekend, as it left flooding and destruction across the region. The third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Claudette dumped up to 15 inches of rain on southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, southern Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. The storm, which weakened into a tropical depression over land, regained Tropical Storm status as it bore down on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

cleantechnica.com
