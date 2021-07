Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser has some big shoes to fill following the likes of Jonnu Smith and Delanie Walker before him. So, it makes sense that Firkser, who is the Titans’ presumed starting tight end heading into the 2021 season, would want to spend some time picking the brains of the top tight ends in the NFL at the Tight End University. Held at Lipscomb Academy and having concluded last Friday, the event was organized by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and retired Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.