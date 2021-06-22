Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire A BROKEN LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LITCHFIELD AND BERKSHIRE COUNTIES At 1023 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Housatonic, or near Great Barrington, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Torrington, New Milford, North Adams, Great Barrington, Sherman, Adams, Thomaston, Williamstown, Lee, Lenox, Sheffield, Cheshire, Kent, Sharon, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Litchfield and Canaan.alerts.weather.gov