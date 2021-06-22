Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkshire County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire A BROKEN LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LITCHFIELD AND BERKSHIRE COUNTIES At 1023 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Housatonic, or near Great Barrington, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Torrington, New Milford, North Adams, Great Barrington, Sherman, Adams, Thomaston, Williamstown, Lee, Lenox, Sheffield, Cheshire, Kent, Sharon, Becket, Norfolk, Otis, Litchfield and Canaan.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheffield, MA
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
City
Otis, MA
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
North Adams, MA
City
Becket, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Great Barrington, MA
City
Cheshire, MA
City
Housatonic, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Torrington#Southern Berkshire#Berkshire#Sherman Adams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Colombia probe links to Haitian president's killing after arrests

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Police and intelligence agencies in the United States and Colombia are investigating links to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, after arrests of their nationals by Haitian authorities. Colombian security sources told Reuters on Friday that several Colombians believed to be part of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer admits to killing woman he abducted on her walk home

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy