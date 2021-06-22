Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN RENSSELAER...SOUTHERN BENNINGTON AND SOUTHERN WINDHAM COUNTIES At 1022 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Berlin to near Stephentown. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pownal, Stephentown, Berlin, Wilmington, Stamford, Readsboro, Newfane, Guilford Center, Whitingham, Marlboro, Halifax, East Nassau, Jacksonville, South Newfane, Garfield, North Stephentown, West Stephentown, Readsboro Falls, Hoag Corners and Taborton.alerts.weather.gov