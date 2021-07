The lights begin to flicker. You hear the regular hum of the refrigerator hiccup, then return. But then it all goes dark. Your power is out. Power outages are common when snow and windstorms take down power lines, or in the summer when power lines can’t handle the increased demand. There are many inconveniences and actual problems caused when your power goes out, but one of the hidden dangers of power outages is the bacteria that will begin growing in perishable foods as they begin to thaw. A little preparation before, during and after the power outage can help you waste less food and save money.