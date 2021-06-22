7001 Minter Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

As featured in Richmond Times Dispatch, this might just be the COOLEST & most unique home in all of Richmond & certainly in LAKESIDE. Built in 2009, this Rustic Revival style home is totally hidden & private on 1.4 ACRES! Eco-friendly, formaldehyde free, reclaimed lumber, recycled soda bottles, & more. Garden space galore with kiwifruit, asian persimmons, pomegranates, goji berries, & more. Let's hit some highlights; inground salt treated POOL, First floor primary suite, Second floor primary suite (w/ balcony overlooking pool & yard), poolhouse w/ screened porch, tons & tons of natural stone throughout the paver's patio & landscaping, garage, workshop, toolshed, AND greenhouse (heated), 300+sf of storage space, 2.5 car garage space, OPEN concept, TWO brand new ovens, gas range, hood, TWO stone/gas fireplaces, stained concrete floors, central vac, & so much more. Extra special construction features; paneled walls & 100 year old reclaimed wood siding, galvanized metal roof, galvanized custom gutters, insulated concrete floors, recycled paper with spun granite panels for insulation and sound dampening, PEX manifold system, generator hookup, & custom bedframes. Gotta see this one!