Surveillance video in downtown Saratoga captured the horrifying moment when a motorcycle smashed into an unsuspecting vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 24th. In the :21 second video clip shared by the Saratoga Springs Police Department, it appears as though the man on the motorcycle was speeding through a red-light on Broadway when his bike collided with a truck turning left through a green light. In the video, it does appear as though the truck had the right-of-way when the horrifying collision occurred.