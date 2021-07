With its manchester jewish museum, citizens design bureau presents a restorative intervention of an 1874-built synagogue. the original structure had been built by a jewish community originating from spain, portugal, and north africa and had stood at the center of the city’s textile trade. during the 1980s, the synagogue became a museum — since its initial opening, only a fraction of the collection had ever been displayed. the design team notes that many non-jewish visitors felt nervous entering a building that seemed overtly religious. with the museum’s renovation and extension in corten steel, citizens design bureau celebrates the rich history of the synagogue while rendering it more inviting to the general public.