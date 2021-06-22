Oneonta routs Johnson City 12-0

The Oneonta Green Wave improved to 3-0 on the season with a 12-0 road victory over Johnson City on Saturday in American Legion baseball action.

Chris Champlin led the Green Wave offense going 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Elsewhere, Tanner Russin went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Jordan Goble went 2-for-3, and Kendall Haney and Cole Platt both had doubles.

Oneonta used a seven-run fifth inning to pull away. Russin’s RBI double provided the key blow in the frame.

On the mound, Seamus Catella was the winning pitcher, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit and two walks in four and a third innings of work.

The Green Wave will host Maine Endwell at Oneonta High School on Tuesday.

Oneonta 12, Johnson City 0

O … 311 07X X — 12 10 0

JC … 000 00X X — 0 1 4

O: Seamus Catella (W), Aidan Gelbsman

JC: K. Beckley (L), J. Miller

2B: Kendall Haney (O), Chris Champlin (O), Tanner Russin (O), Cole Platt (O)