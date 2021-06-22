Webinar: Improving African Immigrant Health Through Research and Action – Jun 30

African immigrants in the United States are one of the fastest-growing immigrant communities. Too often their experiences are lumped in with the experiences of US-born Black Americans. Because of language, culture, the impact of migration, and other factors, African immigrants have needs and stories distinctively different from US-born Black Americans. This discussion will provide an overview of African immigrant health. It will also seek to highlight current research and increase awareness of the need for community-led research that supports service delivery and advocacy.