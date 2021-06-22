UChicago 2021 Summer Institute for Educators: Global and Local Inequities: Reflections of the COVID-19 Pandemic – Jun 23,24,28,29
Join The Pulitzer Center in partnership with the University of Chicago for a virtual conference! The Summer Institute for Educators will bring together award-winning journalists and educational resources focused on global inequalities exacerbated COVID-19. This multi-day virtual conference for educators brings together award-winning journalists supported by the Pulitzer Center on...phennd.org