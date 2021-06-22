New Issue of Liberal Education: Perceptions of the Value of Higher Education
New issue of Liberal Education, “Perceptions of the Value of Higher Education” now available. Is a college degree worth it, despite the money and time involved? The answer depends upon whom you ask. This issue presents findings from recent surveys of the general public and employers about their perceptions of the value of higher education, as well as several articles that explore the critical role that liberal education plays in preparing today’s students to be the workers and active citizens of the future.phennd.org