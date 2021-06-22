Look At Alec Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich In This SUPERCELL First Image

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It seems like it was just yesterday that we were watching Alec Baldwin portray one of the cutest cut-throat businessmen in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster animated comedy The Boss Baby. But now that Ted Templeton Jr. is all grown up, the time has come for the next set of adventures in The Boss Baby: Family Business, which opened in theaters Friday, July 2, 2021. If you want see how things have worked out for the Boss Baby and his older brother Tim Templeton (now voiced by James Marsden) but can’t get to the theater, fear not because you can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business streaming from the comfort of your home with your own little boss babies.