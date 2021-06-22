The Casting Choice That Had AHS Fans Scratching Their Heads

It's arriving soon. American Horror Stories, the spin off anthology series based on the original anthology series, is almost upon us with the first two episodes set to arrive on Hulu on July 15, and we now have a better idea of which American Horror Story alums will be joining the newcomers to the franchise. Series regulars Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Bomer, Naomi Grossman, and Charles Melton will return, as well as AHS stalwart Sarah Paulson on board as director of one of the episodes. Although it is not confirmed whether she will appear in front of camera. There were a couple of names that appeared in the new trailer released today that raised a few eyebrows and certainly caught the imagination.