RICHLAND, Wash. — Have you ever wanted to get your hair cut and smoke a cigar at the same time? That’s the thinking of customers from The Educated Cigar in Richland. It’s not legal to smoke tobacco indoors in a public space in Washington State. However, it is approved on a designated smoking patio. Owner of The Educated Cigar, Rick Ornstein, partnered with Man Kind Barbershop to make the event a reality.