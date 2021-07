From the Fifth-sees-writing-on-SCOTUS-wall,-shrugs dept. Earlier this year, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted qualified immunity to cops who responded to a call about a suicidal man by setting him on fire and killing him. The man, who had just finished pouring gasoline over himself, was tased by two officers, causing him to burst into flames, which soon spread to the house around him. They tased him despite knowing two things: the man was covered in gas and that the manufacturer of their [extremely-dark lol] "less-lethal" devices specifically warned against deploying them around flammable substances.