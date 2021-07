TOKYO (AP) — The shuffling of partners after the Rio Olympics has left the American women among the top contenders for the beach volleyball tournament in Tokyo. 2012 silver and 2016 bronze medalist April Ross is back for a run at the top of the podium. With her new partner, Alix Klineman, they're among the top seeds — second only to Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada. The other U.S. women's team of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil won the last two events on the qualifying tour to grab a Tokyo berth and eliminate three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings. Christian Sørum and Anders Mol of Norway are the top-seeded team in a men’s bracket that has neither Brazilians nor Americans among the favorites.