Black College Football Hall of Fame presents Aqeel Glass with "Deacon Jones Trophy"

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Alabama A&M senior quarterback Aqeel Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) added to a record-setting Spring 2021 campaign on Saturday, June 19 as he was presented with the Deacon Jones Trophy as the Black College Football Player of the Year as announced by the Black College Football Hall of Fame as part of their annual induction ceremonies.

