Thunderstorm knocks out power to thousands across Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

UPDATE: There were 101 Met-Ed customers still without power just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a restoration estimate of 12:30 p.m., according to the utility’s outage page. Washington Township headed the list with 57 customers out. There were no Met-Ed outages in Lehigh County and PPL had no one out in either county, but later had a total of five. JCP&L had 188 customers in the dark in Warren County with Blairstown leading the way with 48 and a restoration time of 7:30 a.m.