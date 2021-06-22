Cancel
Environment

Thunderstorm knocks out power to thousands across Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
NJ.com
NJ.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: There were 101 Met-Ed customers still without power just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a restoration estimate of 12:30 p.m., according to the utility’s outage page. Washington Township headed the list with 57 customers out. There were no Met-Ed outages in Lehigh County and PPL had no one out in either county, but later had a total of five. JCP&L had 188 customers in the dark in Warren County with Blairstown leading the way with 48 and a restoration time of 7:30 a.m.

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

Posted by
NJ.com

Married couple killed in overnight N.J. house fire

A community in Bergen County was in mourning on Friday, a day after a house fire claimed the lives of a married couple. Delton and Amoya Brown died in an early morning fire in the 1100 block of Arlington Road in Teaneck. The Browns were parishioners at the Mid-Atlantic Church of God of Prophecy, according to the church, which posted news of the couple’s passing on Facebook.
Posted by
NJ.com

Neo-Nazi symbol appears on handwritten flyer posted in Warren County seat

The symbol for a neo-Nazi group appeared on a handwritten, misspelled flyer seen over the Independence Day weekend in Belvidere. A photo of the flyer sent to lehighvalleylive.com on Monday shows a standard-sized piece of paper, sheathed in plastic and posted on a utility pole outside a row of businesses in the Warren County seat of 2,500 people.
Posted by
NJ.com

Same place, 245 years later. N.J. city reenacts reading of Declaration of Independence.

Mychal Holloway, 18, the Boys & Girls Club of Trenton Youth of the Year, was prepared to follow city Mayor Reed Gusciora on stage in a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on Thursday. She was proud to be part of an event that, 245 years later, reenacted the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence outside of Philadelphia, on July 8, 1776, in Trenton, in front of what was then the Hunterdon County Courthouse on Warren Street.

