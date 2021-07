New Jersey became the 13th state to legalize adult-use cannabis on Feb. 22, 2021, after Governor Phil Murphy signed legalization and decriminalization bills into law. Much like the 12 states before it that decided to establish a legal adult-use recreational cannabis industry, New Jersey sought to find a pathway of equity for those who were disenfranchised by the War on Drugs. This article explores the initiatives the Garden State has taken to ensure access for such individuals who have ambitions of participating in the new regulated industry, and the plans in place to award recreational cannabis licenses to the historically disadvantaged groups.