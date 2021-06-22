Cancel
Washington-area universities await ‘official interpretations’ of Supreme Court ruling on student-athlete benefits

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 17 days ago

Eastern Washington universities are playing the wait-and-see game after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits colleges can provide student athletes. The ruling allows colleges to offer scholarships to graduate school, payments for academic tutoring, paid post-eligibility internships, computers and other boons rooted in educational...

