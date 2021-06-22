Cancel
Rara launches online shop for gemstone fine jewelry line in the U.S.

By PRWeb
Times Union
 17 days ago

Rara delivers elegant gemstone jewelry designs without the luxury markups. The Rara online shop has launched in the U.S., redefining modern jewelry with handcrafted designs featuring ethically-sourced precious and semi-precious gemstones. Rara is founded by gemologist Val Wikstrem and his brother Valentine. The Wikstrem family’s expertise in cast jewelry, construction and stone setting results in a fine jewelry line that stuns thanks to its nature-inspired designs and awe-inspiring stones.

