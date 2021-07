After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Olympics are finally set to kick off at the end of July. And they are going to be epic. After five years, we’re about to see game-changing athletes including Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Allyson Felix, Naomi Osaka, and Oksana Masters show up once again for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. The women of the WNBA will also be back competing for USA Basketball in pursuit of their seventh consecutive gold medal, and the World Cup champions and equal pay heroes of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will also be back to prove their dominance…again.