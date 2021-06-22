Cancel
‘We won’t be participating’: Not all burger joints sizzle with Indy Burger Week excitement

By Justin Kollar
cbs4indy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Monday marked the start of Indy Burger Week with several burger joints, bars and restaurants putting their best bun forward for only $6. Some busy restaurants are eager for the opportunity to showcase their sesames, while others say they’re still too pickled by the pandemic to present their best for such a low price. That’s exactly why some burger bars say they’re still too busy playing ketchup to partake.

cbs4indy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Patachou Inc#American#Indy Burger Week#Covid
