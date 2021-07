Lionel Messi became Argentina's most-capped player on Monday when he captained the Albiceleste in their 4-1 win over Bolivia at the Copa America. The Barcelona star has now turned out 148 times for his country, moving him ahead of former Barca teammate Javier Mascherano, who had 147 caps. Messi scored twice in the win, with Papu Gomez and Lautaro Martinez also on target as Argentina reached the quarter-finals of the tournament as group winners.