RPD: Chiropractor facing assault charges, victims sought

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for anyone who may have been assaulted by a Richmond chiropractor to contact them.

Last week, Michael Pollock, 66, of North Chesterfield was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration from an incident that happened at a workplace in Richmond on May 17.

Richmond Police Department

The workplace where the incident took place was not Pollock's usual treatment space. Detectives are also asking people to come forward if they were assaulted while in Pollock's North Chesterfield chiropractic office. Police can be reached by calling (804) 748-1251.

Detectives are asking the public to come forward if they have additional information or have been assaulted by Pollock in Richmond by contacting Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.