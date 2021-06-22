Charlottesville City Council intends to fund new violence prevention program Peace in the Streets
Charlottesville City Councilors on Monday expressed their intention to partially fund a new, grassroots violence prevention program called Peace in the Streets. Several councilors said they were in favor of giving the new organization $50,000 from “out of cycle” council funds, which are capped at that amount. The council intends to vote on the allocation Thursday, the earliest it is allowed to by state law.www.cvilletomorrow.org