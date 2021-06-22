Cancel
Crockett County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Pandale, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Crockett County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

