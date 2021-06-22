Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Jonathan Villar: Exits with apparent injury

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Villar left Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta in the sixth inning with an undisclosed injury, David Lennon of Newsday reports. The infielder was checked on by the team's trainer after hitting a double in the bottom of the sixth inning and ultimately departed. It's not clear what is bothering Villar at this point, though it's worth noting he missed time in early June with a hamstring issue. Jose Peraza replaced him as the pinch runner and figures to stay in the game at third base.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Villar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Newsday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Place Jonathan Villar On The IL; Travis Blankenhorn Recalled

Following Friday's walk off victory against the Phillies in Game 1 of the double header, the Mets placed third baseman Jonathan Villar on the Injured List with a right calf strain, retroactive to June 22. Villar exited Monday's double header with the issue, but the Mets were hopeful that he'd...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Jonathan Villar hopes to return to Mets right after IL stint

Another Mets contributor has landed on the IL, with Jonathan Villar being the latest entry due to a sore right calf. New York should be able to weather Villar’s absence now that Jeff McNeil is back, but Villar had been a valuable spark for the Mets with the absence of McNeil and J.D. Davis, the latter who is still on the IL. Villar has slashed .246/.333/.410 this season, and has come up in big moments many times while playing a more regular role than expected, and hopes to be back right after his 10-day stint on the IL is up.
MLBchatsports.com

Unconventional trade idea: Villar for a pitcher

In just under half a season, Jonathan Villar has turned into one of the most electric and fun players on the Mets’ roster, and this season he’s turned that energy into a highly productive campaign. Signed to a one-year deal during the offseason, Villar has made the most out of numerous injuries to Mets starters, putting up a 106 wRC+ in 211 plate appearances while filling in mostly at third base. At times he’s been the team’s best hitter, and he’s not only blossomed into a fan favorite, but also occasionally an invaluable starter on a first-place team.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Leaves after HBP

Correa left Monday's game against the Orioles after being struck by a pitch on his right knee, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Correa lobbied hard to remain in the game and was later spotted walking around in the dugout after being lifted, so it initially looks as though he managed to avoid a significant injury. The Astros have yet to disclose additional details on Correa's injury.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado placed on bereavement list

(SportsRadio 610) -- Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is on the bereavement-family medical leave list and the team has recalled Garrett Stubbs from the Triple A Sugar Land Skeeters. Maldonado has to miss at least three games, but no more than seven while on the bereavement list, which is used when...
NBABleacher Report

Suns' Cameron Payne Exits Game 3 vs. Clippers with Ankle Injury

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne will miss the remainder of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals due to an injury. The Suns announced Payne suffered an injured left ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story...
MLBESPN

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber exits game with apparent right leg injury

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals lost baseball's hottest slugger to a right hamstring injury when Kyle Schwarber was removed in the second inning of Washington's 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Schwarber singled to the right-center-field gap and grimaced while rounding first. He made a hard stop...
MLBUSA Today

Nats slugger Schwarber exits early with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals star Kyle Schwarber exited early with a hamstring injury Friday night, and it was uncertain when the streaking slugger would return to the lineup. Schwarber, who hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June, was removed in the second inning of a 10-5 loss to...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Mets Add Veteran Pitcher Amid Injury Concerns

The New York Mets need to add some insurance to their pitching staff in the midst of ongoing injury concerns. They added such insurance on Thursday. Per Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, the Mets are bringing in veteran starter Vance Worley. New York purchased his contract from independent Kane County. Worley is heading to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLBBleacher Report

Anthony Rizzo Exits Cubs vs. Dodgers Because of Back Injury

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo exited Sunday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to tightness in the left side of his lower back. He was 0-for-2 with one strikeout prior to exiting. Sergio Alcantara entered the game in place of Rizzo, though he took over at second base. Patrick Wisdom, who was the starting third baseman, shifted over to first, with Eric Sogard moving to third.
MLBAthletics Nation

Mark Canha exits game Thursday with hip injury

The Oakland A’s have kept their injured list from getting too long lately, but Thursday brought a worrisome development. Outfielder Mark Canha exited the game Thursday with a hip strain, reports insider Justice delos Santos. He will have an MRI on Friday. Canha started in LF and came to bat...
MLBMLB

Winker after early exit with injury: 'I am fine'

CINCINNATI -- The Reds played the latter portion of Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Braves without one of their best hitters, after left fielder Jesse Winker left the game in the sixth inning with a right hip contusion. Winker made a diving attempt trying to catch a Ronald Acuña Jr....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBNBC Sports

Galvis exits early against the Blue Jays with a quad injury

Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis was forced to leave Saturday's contest against the Blue Jays after suffering an apparent leg injury. Galvis turned up limping after hitting a bunt single in the second inning and was immediately removed from the game with the Orioles reportedly diagnosing him with a "right quadriceps discomfort."
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Zack Britton exits with hamstring injury

Zack Britton’s frustrating season hit another snag Friday night at Fenway Park. The Yankees reliever exited the 5-3 loss to the Red Sox in the eighth inning after suffering a hamstring injury. On his final pitch of the night, an 89 mph sinker, Britton grabbed at the back of his...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Lamet leaves with apparent injury as Padres’ win streak halted at 8

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet popped out of the dugout and strode down the first base line at Petco Park to begin warming in right field for Saturday’s start, the brown-and-gold-clad fans already in their field-level seats applauded the 28-year-old Dominican. A sellout crowd of...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Jonathan Arauz: Suffers elbow injury

Arauz suffered an elbow injury during Tuesday's game at Triple-A Worcester, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports. Arauz was sent to the minors May 17, and he's hit .206 with four home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs in 39 games since joining Triple-A Worcester. The 22-year-old said that he could miss a week or two due to the injury, so he could spend time on the 7-day minor-league injured list while he recovers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy