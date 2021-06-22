Mets' Jonathan Villar: Exits with apparent injury
Villar left Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta in the sixth inning with an undisclosed injury, David Lennon of Newsday reports. The infielder was checked on by the team's trainer after hitting a double in the bottom of the sixth inning and ultimately departed. It's not clear what is bothering Villar at this point, though it's worth noting he missed time in early June with a hamstring issue. Jose Peraza replaced him as the pinch runner and figures to stay in the game at third base.www.cbssports.com