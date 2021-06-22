Mets' Jonathan Villar: Exits with apparent injury

Another Mets contributor has landed on the IL, with Jonathan Villar being the latest entry due to a sore right calf. New York should be able to weather Villar’s absence now that Jeff McNeil is back, but Villar had been a valuable spark for the Mets with the absence of McNeil and J.D. Davis, the latter who is still on the IL. Villar has slashed .246/.333/.410 this season, and has come up in big moments many times while playing a more regular role than expected, and hopes to be back right after his 10-day stint on the IL is up.