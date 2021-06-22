Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Pandale, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Crockett County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Onondaga County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewerton, or 8 miles northeast of Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE... Reports of Trees and Wires down in Plainville. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Liverpool, Amboy and Camillus. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 AM CDT At 929 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Cherokee, or 10 miles east of J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Zip City, Threet, Wright and Oakland.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, and Russell Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Scotts Bluff County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Scotts Bluff; South Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SCOTTS BLUFF SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morrill, or 14 miles southeast of Torrington, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Lyman, Hubbard Hill, Scottsbluff Airport, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Henry.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Live Oak FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BEE, WESTERN GOLIAD AND NORTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT Friday for a portion of south Texas.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana West central Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 1245 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourchette, or 26 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area and Sun Prairie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Orange County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Orange, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Orange; Western Rutland; Windsor FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Vermont and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in central Vermont, Orange. In southern Vermont, Eastern Rutland, Western Rutland, and Windsor. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through 8 PM Friday evening * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Watch area this evening, and especially tonight into Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to average between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher totals. * While mainstem river flooding is not expected, smaller rivers and streams will be susceptible to sharp rises with isolated flash flooding possible.
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMS COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Ray to 16 miles southeast of Epping to 9 miles north of Watford City, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie and southeastern Williams Counties, including the following locations... White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Keene, Lewis And Clark State Park, Wheelock, Tobacco Garden Bay Recreation Area, Charlson, and Spring Brook. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Badlands National Park, or 43 miles southwest of Philip, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 629 PM, trained spotters reported baseball size hail 5 miles north-northeast of Scenic. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Kyle, Potato Creek, Kyle North Route Housing, Badlands National Park, Sheep Mountain Table and northwestern Pine Ridge Reservation. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, Mamaroneck and Tenafly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for De Witt, Karnes, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: De Witt; Karnes; Lavaca FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, De Witt, Karnes and Lavaca. * Through Friday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 5 to 7 inches possible. This could lead to Flash Flooding.
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lunenburg The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Lunenburg County in south central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arvins Store, Pleasant Grove, Nutbush, Blevins Corner and Rubermount. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ZIEBACH COUNTY At 812 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Thunder Butte, or 10 miles northwest of Dupree, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Iron Lightning. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HAAKON AND SOUTHEASTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 854 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Dupree, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, South Eagle Butte, Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8 and Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 826 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Thunder Butte, or 10 miles northwest of Dupree, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Iron Lightning. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HAAKON AND SOUTHEASTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 917 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8, or 12 miles south of Lantry, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Yankton County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN YANKTON COUNTY At 1105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yankton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Mission Hill around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include St. Helena Boat Dock and Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dixon County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dixon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson; Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1039 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Isabel, or 28 miles north of Lantry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson and northwestern Dewey Counties, including the following locations... northern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON COUNTY At 1017 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Klein Ranch, or 37 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

