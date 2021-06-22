Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Lawrence, OH

Hardy Delivers Emotional Surprise Homecoming For Soldier That Hadn’t Been Home In 400 Days

By Wes Langeler
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dpFe_0abSbW2B00

Man, this one is about to tear you up.

This past weekend, at The Country Fest in North Lawrence, Ohio, Hardy took the opportunity to thank a solider in the most incredible way imaginable.

Ricky Kelly is in the United States Navy and has been stationed overseas for more than a year. He hasn’t seen his family in 400 days, but that was all about to change.

Here’s how it all went down:

“This guy’s name is Richard Kelly. Apparently he’s been overseas for 400 days, so over a year, and hasn’t seen his family.

And we made his family think they won a VIP thing where they get to hang out backstage but little do they know, at the end of ‘Give Heaven Some Hell,’ I’m gonna make a little speech about our military and that we’re honoring this family.

I’m gonna have them walk out to the front and wave to everybody and… then Sam or you are gonna sneak him out and surprise them on stage. It’s gonna be awesome.

And I’ve never been more nervous in my life to do anything.”

If there is one thing that gets me every single time, it’s soldiers coming home to their families.

Get the Kleenex ready.

I mean, COME ON.

After watching that video, don’t even try to tell me you’re not crying right now. You’re lying…

But at the end of the day, when we talk about live music and how important it is, and how the past year of this pandemic has been a nightmare for touring musicians… it’s about more than just a paycheck for the artist, the band and the crew.

It’s moments like this that you can’t replace.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North Lawrence, OH
City
Hardy Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States Navy#The Country Fest Ohio#Countryfestohio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan’s 6 Most Underrated Songs

When a catalogue is as deep and as unbelievable as Zach Bryan’s, there’s bound to be a few cuts that don’t get the attention they deserve. Of course, Zach is still very new to the scene and until recently has been more of an underground fan favorite, but the secret’s out now and he’s got some songs that are really taking off. Songs like “Heading South,” “God Speed,” and “Condemned.”
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Kip Moore Hints At Potential Tour With Ashley McBryde

Will we be getting a Kip Moore and Ashley McBryde tour in 2022?. If it’s up to Kip, it seems like that’s a big possibility. And I’m BEGGING them to finally make it happen. They’ve teased the idea of doing a tour together before, but nothing has ever come to...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Sends Encouraging Video To Young Fan Who Was Severely Injured After Being Struck By A Drunk Driver

You gotta love when celebrities take time to acknowledge their fans who are going through difficult times. It shows us a different side to them than what we often get to see, and allows us to realize that they are people just like us too. This reigned true for Morgan Wallen, as one mother shared a touching story about their daughter, Caila, who was struck by a drunk driver a little over a year ago. According to the family, since […] The post Morgan Wallen Sends Encouraging Video To Young Fan Who Was Severely Injured After Being Struck By A Drunk Driver first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VOTE: What’s The Saddest Country Song Of All Time?

Everybody loves a sad country song. It’s doesn’t get any better than those cheatin’, heartbreak, tear-in-my-beer country songs. The sadder the better. We’ve seen some good discussion on the topic of the saddest country song of all time, with people mentioning everything from Hank’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” to “Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs.
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Ominous New “Revenge Is Worth The Wait” Teaser Has Fans Begging For A Release Date

Oh, I see how it is… Yellowstone keeps us in the dark for months and months and months, push back the show to fall, don’t even give us a release date, and then think they can just start tossing out ominous teasers like we’re gonna be happy. Nope, we don’t play that shit. After the big reveal last week, Yellowstone dropped another teaser on us today, this time featuring a raven, as well as the same warning it gave in the […] The post Yellowstone’s Ominous New “Revenge Is Worth The Wait” Teaser Has Fans Begging For A Release Date first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CelebritiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Delivers Unifying Pep Talk For The 4th Of July: “We Are All In This Together”

Gotta love Matthew McConaughey. Ever since he got on Instagram, he’s been giving us these encouraging pep talks time and time again. And let’s be honest, most of the time when celebrities get on their soapbox, you can’t wait to tell them to shut the hell up. But with Matt it’s different. It’s inspiring and believable, but perhaps most importantly, unity is always at the heart of his message. Not division. And this latest one, to celebrate the United States […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers Unifying Pep Talk For The 4th Of July: “We Are All In This Together” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rock MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Cody Jinks Announces Upcoming Album ‘Mercy,’ Metal Album ‘None The Wiser’

LET’S GO. Cody Jinks has been a busy man lately, recording nearly 30 new songs down at the Sonic Ranch back in May. And the result? An upcoming country album AND a metal album with his new band, Caned By Nod. According to Cody’s good friend and songwriting partner Ward Davis, the new metal album is a “fucking masterpiece,” but as far as the country record goes, mum has been the word. Until now. Sharing the news on Facebook, Cody […] The post Cody Jinks Announces Upcoming Album ‘Mercy,’ Metal Album ‘None The Wiser’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy