Hardy Delivers Emotional Surprise Homecoming For Soldier That Hadn’t Been Home In 400 Days

Man, this one is about to tear you up.

This past weekend, at The Country Fest in North Lawrence, Ohio, Hardy took the opportunity to thank a solider in the most incredible way imaginable.

Ricky Kelly is in the United States Navy and has been stationed overseas for more than a year. He hasn’t seen his family in 400 days, but that was all about to change.

Here’s how it all went down:

“This guy’s name is Richard Kelly. Apparently he’s been overseas for 400 days, so over a year, and hasn’t seen his family.

And we made his family think they won a VIP thing where they get to hang out backstage but little do they know, at the end of ‘Give Heaven Some Hell,’ I’m gonna make a little speech about our military and that we’re honoring this family.

I’m gonna have them walk out to the front and wave to everybody and… then Sam or you are gonna sneak him out and surprise them on stage. It’s gonna be awesome.

And I’ve never been more nervous in my life to do anything.”

If there is one thing that gets me every single time, it’s soldiers coming home to their families.

Get the Kleenex ready.

I mean, COME ON.

After watching that video, don’t even try to tell me you’re not crying right now. You’re lying…

But at the end of the day, when we talk about live music and how important it is, and how the past year of this pandemic has been a nightmare for touring musicians… it’s about more than just a paycheck for the artist, the band and the crew.

It’s moments like this that you can’t replace.