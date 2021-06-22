Man arrested for attempted burglary

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Linda man for attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and assault on a peace officer, according to department spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Michael Andrew Sisco, 35, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. YCSO received a report of a prowler at United Truck Dismantlers on McGowan Parkway. The business had been a recent victim of theft of auto parts from vehicles in its yard, Williams said.

Sisco was seen on camera and spotted by a deputy. Sisco allegedly ran from law enforcement and tried to hide. A sheriff’s office canine unit assisted in locating Sisco. Once located, Sisco allegedly resisted arrest and a deputy suffered a minor injury in the struggle, according to Williams.