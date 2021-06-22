Cancel
Find My AirPods sucks

By dave1
Tidbits
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve touched on this, but I must vent. I lost my AirPods this weekend. Even til now, Monday, this is what Find My shows:. I just found them. (On my own, with no help from Apple). And, as you can see, even sitting right next to the phone, there isn’t a trace of a beacon of any kind. My phone still has no idea where they are, AND CANNOT EVEN PLAY A SOUND.

talk.tidbits.com
#Apple Airpods#Find My#Mpainesyd#Uwb#Ace
