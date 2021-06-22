Cancel
Yuba County, CA

Criminal proceedings resume for man charged with murder

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter reinstated criminal proceedings on Monday in the case of a man charged with murder.

Bryan J. Adams, 44, allegedly killed his wife, Christine Hix Adams, 44, of Visalia, who was found dead inside a home in Challenge on March 10. She was found with a stab wound to the neck.

Adams was booked into jail on March 15. On April 21, Adams’ attorney Brian Davis declared a doubt as to his client’s mental competency. A report was completed by Dr. Dom Stembridge that was reviewed by both sides prior to Monday’s hearing.

Davis and Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt submitted on the report and Wirtschafter followed Stembridge’s recommendation that criminal proceedings could continue because Adams was competent. After the ruling, a prehearing conference date was set for July 14 at 9 a.m.

Adams has been in custody since his arrest and is ineligible for bail.

