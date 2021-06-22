Defense to begin presenting case in attempted murder trial

The trial of an Olivehurst man charged with attempted murder, arson, and threatening to commit a crime will continue today (Tuesday) with the defense presenting its case.

Djay Leon Joel, 43, has been in custody since May 11, 2020, after he allegedly set fire to a bed inside a home where a woman was lying. The alleged incident was part of a domestic dispute, according to law enforcement.

The woman escaped uninjured, but the home in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, was destroyed.

The trial began last week in Yuba County Superior Court. Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor said the neighbors, sheriff’s deputies, Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom, retired Cal Fire arson investigator John Hotchkiss, and Department of Justice criminalist Kelly Conroy testified for the prosecution.

Naylor said he has not rested his case. The defense will begin presenting its case at 9 a.m. today. Joel remains in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.