Peacock Streaming Issues Only Impacted Beginning Of WWE Hell In A Cell Pre-Show

Hello there, NXT fans! We’re back with a very special episode of the Tuesday Night Brand, as the Great American Bash is in session. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as always, and it goes without saying that we have a huge show tonight. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will fight the latest battle in their epic war, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are on the line, Karrion Kross will have a face-to-face with Johnny Gargano and more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.