Peacock Streaming Issues Only Impacted Beginning Of WWE Hell In A Cell Pre-Show
Wrestling Inc. ran a story on Monday regarding streaming issues during Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. In a correction, the widespread streaming issues only occurred during the pre-show. Wrestling Inc. has learned that Peacock recognized problems during the Hell In A Cell pre-show on Sunday, which started at 7 pm ET. However, Peacock resolved the issues by 7:15 pm, well before the 8pm pay-per-view start time or any matches. We apologize for any confusion.