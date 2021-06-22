Cancel
Peacock Streaming Issues Only Impacted Beginning Of WWE Hell In A Cell Pre-Show

By Wrestling Inc. Staff
wrestlinginc.com
 17 days ago

Wrestling Inc. ran a story on Monday regarding streaming issues during Sunday’s WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. In a correction, the widespread streaming issues only occurred during the pre-show. Wrestling Inc. has learned that Peacock recognized problems during the Hell In A Cell pre-show on Sunday, which started at 7 pm ET. However, Peacock resolved the issues by 7:15 pm, well before the 8pm pay-per-view start time or any matches. We apologize for any confusion.

www.wrestlinginc.com
