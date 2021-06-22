Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Homeless man pleads no contest to 2020 manslaughter

A homeless man pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last week as he neared trial for hitting his girlfriend with his vehicle during an argument resulting in her death.

Edward Lee Hendry, Jr., 39, was originally charged with murder, hit-and-run resulting in death, assault with a deadly weapon, and voluntary manslaughter. In July 2020, Hendry turned himself in to the Yuba City Police Department a day after Jennifer Trull, 37, of Marysville, was found in the Yuba City boat dock area with major injuries. She was airlifted to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Law enforcement determined that Hendry and Trull were in a relationship and had been in an argument in the parking lot of the boat dock. Witnesses told police that Hendry intentionally struck Trull with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Hendry entered his plea on Wednesday. His jury trial was scheduled to begin today (Tuesday).

Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Cameron King said the maximum prison term for voluntary manslaughter is 11 years. However, Hendry admitted to a strike prior for grand theft of a firearm in 2010. Hendry also admitted to using his vehicle as a deadly weapon. In addition, Hendry agreed to be sentenced to an additional year in prison for a prior felony domestic violence from 2019.

King said Hendry will be sentenced to 29 years in prison on July 23 at 9 a.m.

“I believe this to be an appropriate sentence given all of the circumstances of the case,” King said in an email Monday.

