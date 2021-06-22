Cancel
Browns Valley, CA

Local students receive nominations to military service academy

By Appeal Staff Report
Two Yuba-Sutter high school graduates were recently nominated for acceptance into the United States Air Force Academy by Congressman John Garamendi.

Andrew Fedora, of Sutter, and Samuel Ellenson, of Browns Valley, were nominated along with eight other students from Garamendi’s district.

“Each year I have the privilege of nominating a select group of young men and women to our nation’s service academies,” Garamendi said in a press release. “America’s military service academies have a longstanding tradition of excellence in education, service, and integrity, and I am proud to have such remarkable nominees represent the 3rd Congressional District.”

Nominations are based on the applicant’s academic strength, extracurricular activities, and in-person interviews with Garamendi’s Academies Nomination Committee, which consists of service academy alumni and current members of the military.

“After meeting many of these impressive young men and women, I’m confident that America’s military will be in good hands when today’s cadets become tomorrow’s top military leaders,” Garamendi said in a press release.

Fedora recently graduated from Sutter Union High School, where he competed on the varsity rifle team, was voted MVP, and qualified for the Junior Olympics two years in a row. He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout and volunteers within the community.

Ellenson recently graduated from Marysville High School, where he participated in varsity baseball, wrestling, swimming, and trap shooting. He served as class president his junior and senior years, is active in his church and enjoys volunteering in his community.

Other recent graduates to receive nominations include West Point appointees Julia Palchak (Davis), Phoenix Sheppard (Fairfield), Amara Higgins (Davis); Naval Academy appointee Carson Schene (Woodland); Air Force Academy appointees Payne Barksdale (Davis), Jason Booker (Fairfield), Angad Takhar (Fairfield); and Naval Academy Prep School appointee Nolan Savala (Woodland).

