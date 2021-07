Electronic Arts, Hi-Rez Studios and other publishers will be able to display advertising spots in their games. All thanks to the playerWON platform from Simulmedia. Although mobile games have long ceased to be simple budget productions, many players still dismiss them due to, among other things, intrusive microtransactions and ads. Unfortunately, the former are also present on desktop platforms, and the latter... may soon join them. All thanks to the playerWON platform, which will allow for displaying ad like in television when we are playing on consoles and PCs.