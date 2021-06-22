Cancel
BBC’s Long-Awaited ‘The North Water’ Gives Fans a First Look at the Icy Drama

By Cooper McRae
After beginning production in 2019 with a star-studded cast, fans finally get their first look at the new BBC Two series, The North Water. The first photos give fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the drama, but also how much it took from the cast and crew to make.

