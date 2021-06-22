Summer Class Survival Guide

After surviving the first few weeks of summer classes, Aggies are sharing tips and tricks to help fellow students get through their courses. Texas A&M’s first term of summer classes began June 1. Instead of the typical five-month long curriculum, professors must fit all the required information into a short time period of five weeks, creating a fast-paced learning environment. Though students are able to complete courses quickly, some may find the pace challenging compared to the traditional 16 week semester.