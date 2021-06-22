Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Summer Class Survival Guide

By Lauren Discher @lauren_discher
Battalion Texas AM
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter surviving the first few weeks of summer classes, Aggies are sharing tips and tricks to help fellow students get through their courses. Texas A&M’s first term of summer classes began June 1. Instead of the typical five-month long curriculum, professors must fit all the required information into a short time period of five weeks, creating a fast-paced learning environment. Though students are able to complete courses quickly, some may find the pace challenging compared to the traditional 16 week semester.

www.thebatt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Education
College Station, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Learning Environment#Aggies#Texas A M#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Music
Related
Posted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters Friday that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A British police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard, whose killing sparked anger, protests and soul-searching across the country about what the authorities and society could do to stop male violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London officer who guarded diplomatic premises,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy