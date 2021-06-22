Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Justice Department backs bill to end disparities in crack cocaine sentences

By Sarah N. Lynch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGXrz_0abSXgpt00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s Justice Department is urging Congress to pass legislation to permanently end the sentencing disparities between crack cocaine and powder, a policy that has led to the disproportionate incarceration of African Americans across the United States.

In written testimony submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department lambasted the “unwarranted racial disparities” that have resulted from the differences in how drug offenses involving crack and powder cocaine are treated under current law, and said the misguided policy was “based on misinformation about the pharmacology of cocaine and its effects.”

“We believe it is long past time to end the disparity in sentencing policy between federal offenses involving crack cocaine and those involving powder cocaine,” the department wrote, noting that as of March 2021, U.S. Sentencing Commission data showed that 87.5 percent of the people serving federal prison time for drug trafficking offenses primarily involving crack cocaine were Black.

The testimony was released late Monday, ahead of a Tuesday hearing where lawmakers will hear from experts about proposed legislation known as the EQUAL Act, short for Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law.

The disparities between crack and powder cocaine date back to war-on-drugs policies in the 1980s.

In 1986, Congress passed a law to establish mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking offenses, which treated crack and cocaine powder offenses using a 100 to 1 ratio. Under that formula, a person convicted for selling 5 grams of crack cocaine was treated the same as someone who sold 500 grams of powder cocaine.

The 100 to 1 ratio was later reduced in 2010 under the Fair Sentencing Act, down to 18 to 1.

In 2018 during the Trump administration, Congress passed the First Step Act, which sought to help more lower-level crack cocaine offenders take advantage of the less stringent ratio and apply retroactively for sentence reductions.

But in a blow to criminal justice reform advocates, the Supreme Court last week ruled that low-level crack cocaine offenders could not retroactively apply to have their sentences reduced.

In its testimony, the Justice Department urges Congress to ensure that the EQUAL Act, unlike the previous laws, be applied retroactively.

“We support retroactivity because it is the right thing to do,” the department said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Justice Department#Crack Cocaine#U S Justice Department#African Americans#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta the government cannot force nonprofit organizations to disclose the names of their supporters. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a statewide youth assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, I believe this ruling presents one of the most significant wins for civil rights in decades.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
Congress & Courtsatlantatribune.com

Supreme Court Ruled Against Lowering Sentences for Crack Cocaine Convictions

On Monday, June 14, the Supreme Court ruled that those convicted of possessing small amounts of crack cocaine are prohibited from seeking sentence reductions. Activists complained that the ruling is just another slap in the face to minority defendants who were disproportionately sentenced to lengthy prison sentences during the 1980s crack epidemic.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Congress should fix the Supreme Court’s damage to the Voting Rights Act

Let’s not lament the Supreme Court’s decision last week drastically limiting the reach of the Voting Rights Act. Instead, let’s work quickly to make it irrelevant. The court was interpreting an admittedly ambiguous portion of the law. While the court’s reading was especially restrictive, it is within Congress’s power to rewrite the statute so it is unambiguously effective. The good news is that the solution involves something that is already on the congressional agenda, and is close to what Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has already proposed.
Columbus, OHUS News and World Report

Volkswagen to Appeal Emissions Ruling to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Volkswagen, which is now subject to Ohio anti-tampering laws that it says could cost hundreds of billions of dollars, wants time to stop a state lawsuit, the automaker said in a Thursday court filing. At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ New Voting-Rights Obstacle

There is a gnawing anxiety among voting-rights advocates that even if Democrats find a way to roll back the Senate filibuster and pass new federal legislation safeguarding access to the ballot, the Republican-appointed majority on the Supreme Court might still strike it down. Last week’s Supreme Court ruling, in which...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Denies Arizona Attorney General’s Petition for Federal Government to Complete Deportations Within Required 90 Days

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton denied Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to require timely deportations from federal authorities. Federal law states that authorities must deport illegal immigrants within 90 days. In the ruling, issued last Wednesday, Bolton conceded that the law does require deportations within 90 days at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Court’s Voting-Rights Decision Was Worse Than People Think

The Voting Rights Act regime as we knew it is gone, and it’s not coming back. Once thought of as the crown jewel of the Second Reconstruction, the VRA has lost its luster. For the past decade or so, the Supreme Court has systematically reduced the scope and reach of the law. The Court’s decision last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee is only the latest case, and certainly will not be the last, to interpret the act in a manner that will sideline it—permanently.

Comments / 86

Community Policy