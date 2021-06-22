Cancel
Public Health

Brazil reports 38,903 new coronavirus cases, 761 deaths

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 38,903 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 761 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered nearly 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 502,586, according to ministry data.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

