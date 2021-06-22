Vanderbilt shut out by NC State despite Jack Leiter's gem

Vanderbilt right-handers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are the undisputed current faces of college baseball. It's fitting, then, that the pair will be on full display twice in the coming weeks: beginning tonight, when the Commodores take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first game of the 2021 Men's College World Series; and then again on July 11, when Major League Baseball kicks off its first-year amateur draft. (Neither Leiter nor Rocker is expected to go first overall, but both will come off the board early on.)