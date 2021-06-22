Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Vanderbilt shut out by NC State despite Jack Leiter's gem

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Leiter delivered a historic performance against NC State in Vanderbilt's second game of the College World Series on Monday. But the Commodores didn't give him any help. The No. 4 seed 'Dores fell 1-0 to NC State as Leiter struck out 15 batters, shattering the program record for a CWS game of 11 previously set by Kumar Rocker in 2019. Leiter allowed one solo home run in the fifth inning, and that was all the Wolfpack needed as Vanderbilt's bats failed. NC State starter Sam Highfill tossed 7 1/3 innings of two-hit ball against a Vanderbilt lineup that had not been shut out through 61 games this season.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#The College World Series#Commodores#Dores#Cws#Stanford#Nc State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
Champaign, IL247Sports

The biggest storylines of Illini basketball offseason workouts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It’s been quite the offseason around the Illinois men’s basketball program. The coaching staff will look entirely different, save for head coach Brad Underwood, and has yet to be completed in its entirety. Gone is one All-American, Ayo Dosunmu, to the NBA, and the status of a second All-American, Kofi Cockburn, remains to be seen after he entered the transfer portal and withdrew from the NBA Draft.
College SportsNCAA.com

Vanderbilt-NC State College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

“The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt vs. NC State live stream, College World Series, TV channel, start time, how to watch

The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet the NC State Wolfpack in the College World Series on Friday afternoon from Omaha. Vanderbilt and NC State met on Monday with the Wolfpack taking that game 1-0 and will have a tough test again today. Meanwhile, NC State has gone 2-0 in this tournament and will look for their third straight win against the defending champions. Vanderbilt will need to beat NC State twice to reach the CWS Final which will be a tough task, can they do it?
College SportsDallas News

Health scare delays NC State-Vanderbilt at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent was happy to talk baseball after his team’s loss to Vanderbilt on Friday. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations? Not so much. NC State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 available for its College World Series game against Vanderbilt...
NBA247Sports

Media reacts to North Carolina landing Dawson Garcia

North Carolina added a significant piece to its frontcourt Thursday when Dawson Garcia announced that he would transfer to play for the Tar Heels for the 2021-22 season. The former Marquette forward withdrew his name from the NBA Draft earlier this week. The No. 4 power forward and No. 37...
College Sportswtva.com

COVID issues forced minor delay in NC State, Vanderbilt game

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) - Friday's NC State vs. Vanderbilt game is being delayed as the Wolfpack face COVID-19 issues, ESPN reported. ESPN Report - NC State facing COVID-19 issues, forcing delay of College World Series game against Vanderbilt. With NC State undefeated in their side of the College World Series...
MLBCBS Sports

College World Series: Jack Leiter or Kumar Rocker? MLB scouts weigh in on Vanderbilt's likely top-10 picks

Vanderbilt right-handers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are the undisputed current faces of college baseball. It's fitting, then, that the pair will be on full display twice in the coming weeks: beginning tonight, when the Commodores take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first game of the 2021 Men's College World Series; and then again on July 11, when Major League Baseball kicks off its first-year amateur draft. (Neither Leiter nor Rocker is expected to go first overall, but both will come off the board early on.)
MLBNashville Post

Leiter pitches Vanderbilt to doorstep of CWS title in likely final start

Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter is a tough man to please. The 21-year-old held Mississippi State to just three hits and two runs while striking out eight batters over six innings on Monday as Vanderbilt took a 1-0 series lead over the Bulldogs in the College World Series final. And for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy