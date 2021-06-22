Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Avril Lavigne Just Made Her TikTok Debut With a "Sk8er Boi" Lip Sync

By Editorial
Hypebae
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSk8er girls rejoice – Avril Lavigne has just joined TikTok with a new video starring a special guest. Lipsyncing to the iconic track “Sk8er Boi,” the ’00s star is spotted in her signature vest-and-tie look. “He was a sk8er boi, she said see ya later boi,” the song continues with a smooth transition revealing none other than Tony Hawk. The pro skater then shows off his skills on a ramp in the garden of Lavigne’s home in Malibu. The clip has garnered over 7.4 million views in seven hours.

