Avril Lavigne Just Made Her TikTok Debut With a "Sk8er Boi" Lip Sync
Sk8er girls rejoice – Avril Lavigne has just joined TikTok with a new video starring a special guest. Lipsyncing to the iconic track “Sk8er Boi,” the ’00s star is spotted in her signature vest-and-tie look. “He was a sk8er boi, she said see ya later boi,” the song continues with a smooth transition revealing none other than Tony Hawk. The pro skater then shows off his skills on a ramp in the garden of Lavigne’s home in Malibu. The clip has garnered over 7.4 million views in seven hours.hypebae.com