Avril Lavigne Just Made Her TikTok Debut With a "Sk8er Boi" Lip Sync

Back in the '90s, MTV was the beating heart of pop culture. Practically every major musical act would make their way to the beloved network to debut their new songs to the world with MTV's VJs, who became celebrities in their own right. Daisy Fuentes, one of the most popular VJs of the era, broke new ground by becoming the network's first Latina video host. Now 54, the '90s It Girl has a red-hot career in a new industry—and she's married to a famous musician, too! Read on to see Daisy Fuentes now and find out what the former VJ has been up to since bidding MTV goodbye.