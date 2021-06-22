Cancel
Washington County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...BENNINGTON AND NORTHERN WINDHAM COUNTIES At 1016 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Salem to near Arlington to near Berlin. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bennington, Arlington, Londonderry, Townshend, Salem, Manchester, Stratton, Shaftsbury, Dorset, Saxtons River, Newfane, Manchester Center, West Wardsboro, Windham, Porter, Rockingham, White Creek, North Bennington, Dover and Jamaica.

alerts.weather.gov
