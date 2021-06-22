Joanna Masingila to conclude tenure as dean of SU’s School of Education
Joanna Masingila, dean of Syracuse University's School of Education, will conclude her tenure as dean and take a one-year leave for research in August. Masingila anticipates returning afterward with a dual appointment in the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education, according to an SU news release. Kelly Chandler-Olcott will take over as interim dean while the university begins its search for Masingila's successor.